Urus (URUS) Price Tops $18.84 on Top Exchanges

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 4th. During the last week, Urus has traded up 37.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Urus coin can now be purchased for $18.84 or 0.00032145 BTC on major exchanges. Urus has a total market cap of $8.85 million and $1.55 million worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.06 or 0.00075182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.10 or 0.00307292 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.19 or 0.00092451 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.60 or 0.00765397 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00028778 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,356.96 or 0.99567952 BTC.

Urus Profile

Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Urus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

