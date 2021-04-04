USD Coin (USDC) Price Reaches $1.00

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. USD Coin has a total market cap of $10.84 billion and $1.15 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USD Coin has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.62 or 0.03525518 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00025943 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 200.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USD Coin Token Profile

USD Coin (CRYPTO:USDC) is a token. Its launch date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 11,070,054,573 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,838,509,442 tokens. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

Buying and Selling USD Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

