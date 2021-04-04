USDJ Trading 8.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. USDJ has a total market cap of $16.89 million and $15.88 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, USDJ has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. One USDJ coin can now be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00001948 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00074905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.24 or 0.00310424 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006536 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.16 or 0.00760741 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00091324 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00028669 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,259.49 or 0.99785657 BTC.

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official website is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

