USDK Trading Up 0.8% This Week (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 4th. In the last seven days, USDK has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.98 million and approximately $175.94 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDK coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00001726 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About USDK

USDK launched on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

