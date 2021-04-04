USDX Hits Market Capitalization of $632,827.72 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One USDX coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. USDX has a market cap of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005718 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004734 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00010620 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000130 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About USDX

USDX (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

