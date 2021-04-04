Utrust Price Reaches $0.64 on Exchanges (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Utrust has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $288.79 million and approximately $19.08 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Utrust coin can currently be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00001097 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00052818 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020243 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004592 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $405.19 or 0.00692763 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00070909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00028070 BTC.

About Utrust

UTK is a coin. Its launch date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Utrust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

