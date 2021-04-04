v.systems Price Up 31% Over Last Week (VSYS)

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 4th. One v.systems coin can now be bought for about $0.0553 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges. v.systems has a market capitalization of $124.14 million and approximately $12.96 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, v.systems has traded 31% higher against the US dollar.

v.systems Coin Profile

Get v.systems alerts:

VSYS is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,168,427,653 coins and its circulating supply is 2,244,819,189 coins. The official message board for v.systems is medium.com/vsystems. The official website for v.systems is www.v.systems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

Buying and Selling v.systems

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire v.systems should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase v.systems using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for v.systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for v.systems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.