Vai (VAI) Market Cap Reaches $160.62 Million

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Vai has a market cap of $160.62 million and approximately $612,417.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vai token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00001589 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Vai has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00074925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $179.34 or 0.00308412 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006369 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.33 or 0.00093427 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.66 or 0.00757797 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00028180 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00017401 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 173,838,231 tokens. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The official website for Vai is venus.io

Vai Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

