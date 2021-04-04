Validity Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.34 Million (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded up 13.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last seven days, Validity has traded 50% higher against the US dollar. Validity has a market capitalization of $18.34 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Validity coin can now be purchased for $4.32 or 0.00007381 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00074267 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $181.06 or 0.00309666 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006722 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.16 or 0.00090912 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $441.98 or 0.00755904 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00028890 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00017450 BTC.

Validity’s total supply is 4,272,462 coins and its circulating supply is 4,249,177 coins. Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

