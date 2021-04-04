VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,558,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,197 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.84% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $82,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Investment Management LLC now owns 3,352,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,601,000 after purchasing an additional 839,550 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,140,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,826,000 after acquiring an additional 340,616 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,887,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,278 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,889,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,666,000 after acquiring an additional 552,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,607,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,612,000 after acquiring an additional 188,039 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ANGL opened at $31.98 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $32.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.82.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

