VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.29% of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $662,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,500,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $535,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

OIH opened at $196.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.82. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a 1 year low of $77.20 and a 1 year high of $230.01.

