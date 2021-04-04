Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 313.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,017 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 15,698 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $49.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.22 and a 200 day moving average of $45.99. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $31.59 and a 1 year high of $50.14.

