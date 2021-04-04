Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 92,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG traded up $4.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $261.38. The company had a trading volume of 959,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,920. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $148.52 and a 12-month high of $269.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.08.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.