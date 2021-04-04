Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $365.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.11. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $200.00 and a one year high of $382.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

