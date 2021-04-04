Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Holdings Raised by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,294 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned 0.33% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $33,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,824,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 208.9% in the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after acquiring an additional 27,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,937,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $218.30 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $119.46 and a 12-month high of $231.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.36 and its 200-day moving average is $204.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

