Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 203.8% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $368.16. 5,131,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,093,028. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $224.72 and a 12-month high of $368.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.33.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

