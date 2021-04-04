Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $1,467,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 290,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 157.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,013,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,291. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.75. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.27 and a 52 week high of $55.51.

