Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 0.7% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 647.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 27,369 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $340,000.

BND stock opened at $84.80 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $89.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.39 and its 200 day moving average is $87.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

