Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Boosted by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.2% of Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,344,000 after purchasing an additional 960,505 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,026,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,304,000 after acquiring an additional 603,625 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,115,000 after acquiring an additional 92,098 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,711,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,117,000 after purchasing an additional 61,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,698,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,575,000 after purchasing an additional 120,269 shares during the period.

VTI traded up $2.59 on Friday, reaching $209.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,543,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,510,755. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.84 and a 200-day moving average of $190.58. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $121.86 and a one year high of $209.30.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

