Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Stock Holdings Lifted by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $8,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 83.1% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Harding Loevner LP raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 149.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $98.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.54. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $59.63 and a 12-month high of $99.19.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

