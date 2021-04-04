Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 416.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,285 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $14,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of VTV opened at $132.12 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $84.76 and a 52-week high of $132.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.68.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

