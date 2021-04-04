VAULT Achieves Market Cap of $3.39 Million (VAULT)

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last seven days, VAULT has traded flat against the US dollar. One VAULT coin can currently be purchased for about $9.12 or 0.00015522 BTC on major exchanges. VAULT has a total market capitalization of $3.39 million and approximately $2,242.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00075114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $183.47 or 0.00312277 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006496 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.68 or 0.00093064 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $446.28 or 0.00759598 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00028671 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00017723 BTC.

About VAULT

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 371,794 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

VAULT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VAULT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VAULT using one of the exchanges listed above.

