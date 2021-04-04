Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Analysts expect Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.81. Veeva Systems posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $4.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Veeva Systems.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on VEEV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.04.

Veeva Systems stock traded up $6.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $267.77. 908,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,897. The company’s 50-day moving average is $275.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.17. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $148.25 and a 52-week high of $325.54. The firm has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.13, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total value of $719,873.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,080.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total transaction of $27,411.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,770.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,814 shares of company stock worth $2,985,479. 14.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 37.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,660,000 after acquiring an additional 15,028 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.1% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veeva Systems (VEEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.