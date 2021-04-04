Velas Achieves Market Capitalization of $365.18 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Velas has a total market capitalization of $365.18 million and approximately $13.33 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000294 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Velas has traded 32% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001355 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000697 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002842 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Velas Token Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 tokens. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

