Veles Price Tops $0.0984 on Major Exchanges (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 4th. One Veles coin can now be purchased for about $0.0984 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Veles has traded up 28.6% against the U.S. dollar. Veles has a total market capitalization of $126,402.98 and approximately $9.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,992.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,064.95 or 0.03560742 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.67 or 0.00347762 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $559.36 or 0.00964544 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $267.70 or 0.00461614 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.29 or 0.00388481 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $184.39 or 0.00317957 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003507 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00024512 BTC.

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,410 coins and its circulating supply is 1,284,725 coins. Veles’ official website is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

