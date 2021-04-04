Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 544,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,225 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.15% of Ventas worth $26,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Shares of VTR opened at $54.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.19. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.48 and a twelve month high of $58.10.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.75%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $850,475.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 735,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,610,685.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $199,948.00. Insiders sold a total of 59,086 shares of company stock worth $3,073,810 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ventas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.21.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.