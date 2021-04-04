Verge Market Cap Reaches $757.29 Million (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0461 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $757.29 million and approximately $71.47 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Verge has traded up 32.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.74 or 0.00348496 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000813 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002337 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,442,300,749 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

