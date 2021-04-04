Vertcoin (VTC) Price Reaches $0.67 on Major Exchanges

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $40.03 million and $405,600.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001152 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,471.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,072.13 or 0.03543853 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.02 or 0.00345511 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $560.23 or 0.00958136 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.70 or 0.00450997 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $226.52 or 0.00387412 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $188.37 or 0.00322161 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00024461 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 59,441,772 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

