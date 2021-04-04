Vesper Price Tops $60.33 on Exchanges (VSP)

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Vesper coin can currently be purchased for $60.33 or 0.00103027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vesper has a total market capitalization of $143.03 million and $6.11 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vesper has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00074756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.75 or 0.00308666 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006485 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $446.99 or 0.00763309 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.64 or 0.00091607 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00028570 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,192.61 or 0.99372919 BTC.

Vesper Profile

Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,370,663 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

Buying and Selling Vesper

