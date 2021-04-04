Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 500.25 ($6.54).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vesuvius to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 591 ($7.72) in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

LON:VSVS opened at GBX 539 ($7.04) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.44, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 522.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 483.48. Vesuvius has a 52-week low of GBX 324.60 ($4.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 562.39 ($7.35). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 35.46.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a GBX 14.30 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $3.10. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. Vesuvius’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.84%.

About Vesuvius

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

