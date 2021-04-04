Vetri (VLD) Price Up 28% Over Last Week

Vetri (CURRENCY:VLD) traded up 45.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Vetri has a total market cap of $1.77 million and $16.00 worth of Vetri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vetri has traded up 28% against the dollar. One Vetri token can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00052622 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00020210 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004583 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.97 or 0.00687112 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00070682 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00028088 BTC.

Vetri Token Profile

VLD is a token. Vetri’s total supply is 449,848,164 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,124,430 tokens. Vetri’s official website is vetri.global . Vetri’s official Twitter account is @valid_global and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vetri’s official message board is blog.vetri.global . The Reddit community for Vetri is /r/vetri_global and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Valid is a data marketplace that will consist of a mobile wallet for users to manage their digital identity and person data. Furthermore, the platform users will be able to manage web applications for consumers to buy and access their data on the marketplace. Valid token (VLD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will work as a utility token, enabling the transactions between users and data consumers on the Valid marketplace. “

Vetri Token Trading

