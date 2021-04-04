Viberate (VIB) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.39 Million

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded up 12.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Viberate coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC on exchanges. Viberate has a market cap of $24.95 million and $4.39 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Viberate has traded 36.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Viberate alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00052484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00020092 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004725 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $401.68 or 0.00685820 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00070590 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00028075 BTC.

Viberate Profile

Viberate (VIB) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Viberate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viberate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viberate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Viberate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viberate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.