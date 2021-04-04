VideoCoin (VID) Price Tops $0.88 on Exchanges

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 4th. VideoCoin has a total market capitalization of $131.89 million and $4.70 million worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VideoCoin has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. One VideoCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001505 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,132,016 coins. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io . VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

