Vidya Hits One Day Volume of $1.92 Million (VIDYA)

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Vidya has a market cap of $13.58 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vidya token can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000590 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Vidya has traded 106.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vidya alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00074769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $179.46 or 0.00307573 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006292 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.39 or 0.00093220 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.07 or 0.00755947 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00028268 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00017361 BTC.

Vidya Token Profile

Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,408,741 tokens. Vidya’s official website is team3d.io

Vidya Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidya should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vidya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.