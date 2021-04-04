VIG 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3,457.00 (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 4th. In the last week, VIG has traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar. VIG has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $3,457.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIG token can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

VIG Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,083,384 tokens. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai

VIG Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

