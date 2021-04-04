Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) will announce ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.20). Viking Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Viking Therapeutics.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VKTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.44.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,931,000 after acquiring an additional 605,585 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,058,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,439,000 after acquiring an additional 781,402 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,395,000 after acquiring an additional 33,558 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,028,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 173,320 shares in the last quarter. 54.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VKTX opened at $6.28 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $10.09. The company has a market cap of $465.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average is $6.53.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

