VINchain Hits 24 Hour Volume of $338,593.00 (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last week, VINchain has traded up 30.9% against the dollar. VINchain has a market cap of $4.13 million and approximately $338,593.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VINchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00052743 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00020378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $406.69 or 0.00690988 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00070699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00028003 BTC.

VINchain Profile

VINchain (CRYPTO:VIN) is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io . The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

Buying and Selling VINchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VINchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VINchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

