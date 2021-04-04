Vipstar Coin (VIPS) Market Cap Reaches $2.47 Million

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Vipstar Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Vipstar Coin has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. Vipstar Coin has a total market cap of $2.47 million and approximately $72.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 93.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Vipstar Coin Profile

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Buying and Selling Vipstar Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vipstar Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vipstar Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

