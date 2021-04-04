VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) vs. Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Head-To-Head Review

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) and VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine has a beta of 2.42, meaning that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VirnetX has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Digital Turbine and VirnetX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Turbine 13.38% 38.26% 17.47% VirnetX 93.64% 145.01% 113.63%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Digital Turbine and VirnetX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Turbine $138.71 million 53.03 $13.90 million $0.17 483.94 VirnetX $90,000.00 4,413.55 -$19.18 million N/A N/A

Digital Turbine has higher revenue and earnings than VirnetX.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Digital Turbine and VirnetX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Turbine 0 1 6 0 2.86 VirnetX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Digital Turbine presently has a consensus price target of $75.79, suggesting a potential downside of 7.88%. Given Digital Turbine’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Digital Turbine is more favorable than VirnetX.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.7% of Digital Turbine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of VirnetX shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Digital Turbine shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of VirnetX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Digital Turbine beats VirnetX on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices. The company also provides programmatic advertising and targeted media delivery services; and other products and professional services directly related to the core platform. Digital Turbine, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

VirnetX Company Profile

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc., operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems. These secure network communities are designed to support content applications, such as instant messaging, voice over Internet protocol, mobile services, streaming video, file transfer, and remote desktop. It also offers a portfolio of licenses and services, such as VirnetX technology licensing; GABRIEL Connection Technology software development kit, including object libraries, sample code, testing and quality assurance tools, and supporting documentation required for customers to implement the company's technology; secure domain name registrar service; registrar server software; connection server software; relay server software; and secure domain name master registry and connection, and technical support services. In addition, the company provides GABRIEL Collaboration Suite that enables seamless and secure cross-platform communications between users' devices. The company serves domain infrastructure and communication service providers, and system integrators; and enterprise customers, developers, and original equipment manufacturers of chips, servers, smart phones, tablets, e-Readers, laptops, net books, and other devices in the IP-telephony, mobility, fixed-mobile convergence, and unified communications markets. VirnetX Holding Corporation was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Zephyr Cove, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.