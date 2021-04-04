Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Stake Reduced by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.86% of Visteon worth $30,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VC. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Visteon during the 3rd quarter worth $14,211,000. Iszo Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Visteon during the 3rd quarter worth $14,211,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Visteon during the 4th quarter worth $15,690,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Visteon by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,248,000 after acquiring an additional 122,299 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Visteon by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,595,000 after acquiring an additional 108,914 shares during the period.

Get Visteon alerts:

VC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Visteon from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.40.

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $125.67 on Friday. Visteon Co. has a 12 month low of $38.69 and a 12 month high of $147.55. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.50 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.82.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Visteon had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.