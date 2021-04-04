Vistra (NYSE:VST) and Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Head-To-Head Contrast

Vistra (NYSE:VST) and Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Dividends

Vistra pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Black Hills pays an annual dividend of $2.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Vistra pays out 29.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Black Hills pays out 64.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Vistra has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Black Hills has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Black Hills is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Vistra and Black Hills’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vistra 4.98% 8.57% 2.57% Black Hills 13.01% 8.71% 2.93%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.2% of Vistra shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of Black Hills shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Vistra shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Black Hills shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vistra and Black Hills’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vistra $11.81 billion 0.73 $928.00 million $2.07 8.56 Black Hills $1.73 billion 0.03 $199.31 million $3.53 18.90

Vistra has higher revenue and earnings than Black Hills. Vistra is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Hills, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Vistra has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Hills has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Vistra and Black Hills, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vistra 0 1 7 0 2.88 Black Hills 0 2 6 0 2.75

Vistra presently has a consensus target price of $25.38, suggesting a potential upside of 43.20%. Black Hills has a consensus target price of $69.43, suggesting a potential upside of 4.09%. Given Vistra’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vistra is more favorable than Black Hills.

Summary

Vistra beats Black Hills on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The Texas and East segments engages in electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production and fuel logistics management. The West segment represents Vistra’s electricity generation operations in CAISO. The Sunset segment consists of generation plants with announced retirement plans. The Asset Closure segment is engaged in the decommissioning and reclamation of retired plants and mines. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers. This segment owns 939 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,900 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines. The Gas Utilities segment distributes natural gas to approximately 1,066,000 natural gas utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming. It also provides appliance repair services to residential customers through company technicians and third-party service providers; and constructs and maintains gas infrastructure facilities for gas transportation customers. This segment owns and operates approximately 4,775 miles of intrastate gas transmission pipelines; 41,210 miles of gas distribution mains and service lines; 7 natural gas storage sites; and approximately 49,000 horsepower of compression and 500 miles of gathering lines. The Power Generation segment produces electric power through wind, natural gas, and coal generating plants; and sells the electric capacity and energy primarily to utilities under long-term contracts. The Mining segment produces coal at its coal mine located near Gillette, Wyoming; and sells the coal to electric generation facilities. Black Hills Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Rapid City, South Dakota.

