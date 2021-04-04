Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires 78,459 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 72.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,459 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of Olin worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OLN. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,902,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,548,000 after purchasing an additional 556,048 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Olin by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,503,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,916,000 after buying an additional 240,967 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 959,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,563,000 after buying an additional 103,553 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Olin by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 859,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 742,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,239,000 after acquiring an additional 298,889 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Olin from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Olin from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Alembic Global Advisors boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.20.

OLN opened at $39.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. Equities analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

