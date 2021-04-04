Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 129,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,774,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,911,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $551,452,000 after buying an additional 1,296,120 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 394.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,988,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,095 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,986,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,874 shares in the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,522,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,714,000 after purchasing an additional 622,620 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,297,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,143,000 after purchasing an additional 47,912 shares in the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

NYSE ZTO opened at $30.10 on Friday. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $25.85 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.12 and its 200 day moving average is $30.92.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.23). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 13.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

