Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 89,949 Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 89,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Acadia Healthcare at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 18,811 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 3.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth $472,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 71.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 31,813 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 110,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACHC. Zacks Investment Research cut Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

In other news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $6,470,270.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,226.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $56.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.27, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $61.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.49. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $541.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

