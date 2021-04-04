Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $3.77 Million Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,085 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $29,673,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 405.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,327,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,675,000 after buying an additional 2,668,995 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,491,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,271,000 after buying an additional 2,613,819 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 153.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,900,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,071,000 after buying an additional 2,363,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 383.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,938,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HST. Raymond James downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.53.

HST stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 31.40, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.91.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. On average, analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

