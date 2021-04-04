Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $3.66 Million in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $626,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $47,324,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 899,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,171,000 after purchasing an additional 228,948 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,711,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,321,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $127.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 155.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $43.82 and a one year high of $131.42.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.82.

In other XPO Logistics news, President Troy A. Cooper sold 25,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $3,090,386.52. Following the sale, the president now owns 139,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,575,698.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $3,182,737.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,904,331.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,255 shares of company stock valued at $34,173,588 in the last quarter. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

