Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $3.77 Million in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,318 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,294,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,043,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,316 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Zendesk by 747.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,241,000 after purchasing an additional 975,127 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Zendesk by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,992,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,182,000 after purchasing an additional 923,694 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the third quarter worth $66,376,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 442.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 543,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,804,000 after buying an additional 443,430 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.31.

In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.30, for a total value of $651,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,167.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John Geschke sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total value of $764,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,589.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 126,079 shares of company stock worth $17,999,077 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $139.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of -89.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.25. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.60 and a 12 month high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.38 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

