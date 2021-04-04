Voloridge Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 305.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,122 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $4,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 2.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in NVR by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,653,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in NVR during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 4.8% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 1.9% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total transaction of $2,083,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total transaction of $4,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at $8,253,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $4,785.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,618.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,289.95. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,294.72 and a 52 week high of $4,832.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $64.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 price target on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3,968.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on NVR in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,977.20.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

