Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 195,041 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 53.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 195,041 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.35% of G-III Apparel Group worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,221,000 after purchasing an additional 117,395 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $2,217,544.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,400,565.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $29.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.65 and its 200 day moving average is $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.89. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $34.71.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $526.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

