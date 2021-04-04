Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 28,440 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,422 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,440 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Dycom Industries worth $3,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 11,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DY. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.33.

In other Dycom Industries news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 51,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $4,469,853.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,900 shares in the company, valued at $13,150,929. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total transaction of $145,797.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,759 shares in the company, valued at $725,156.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DY opened at $92.75 on Friday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $101.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 113.11 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.29 and a 200 day moving average of $75.91.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

